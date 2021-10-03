Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received President Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, who is on a working visit to the country, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Rwandan president and the accompanying delegation, during the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Expo 2020 Dubai, and was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State For International Cooperation Affairs, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, where the meeting dealt with the future of bilateral relations in light of the strong historical ties that unite the two friendly countries and peoples within the framework of a consensus of views on basic issues that pertain to the region, and unifying visions on the need for concerted global efforts in facing challenges. Cross-border commonality, increasing the utilization of available resources, and promoting the future of sustainable development.

The meeting touched on discussing opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the field of trade exchange, and opening up wider areas for the private sector in the two countries to learn about the existing and future investment opportunities in the two countries, especially in the field of tourism with the start of the travel movement around the world in a gradual return to Their natural conditions, and in light of the diverse attractions that the UAE and Rwanda enjoy, in addition to cooperation in the fields of technology, technical development, education, agriculture, human development, green investment, sustainability, infrastructure, and other vital areas.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the UAE’s keenness to push the areas of cooperation with Rwanda to new horizons, for the benefit and benefit of the two friendly peoples, promoting sustainable development trends and discovering more opportunities for economic and cultural integration between the two sides, and paving the way for expanding the scope of constructive cooperation. with Africa in general.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the pioneering development experience of the Republic of Rwanda, during which it was able to achieve qualitative progress in global competitiveness indicators, marking the start of a new stage in its history, within a model to be followed in the ability to overcome past challenges and move strongly into the future with a firm vision to Excellence.

His Highness said on Twitter: “Today, while receiving Rwandan President Paul Kagame at (Expo Dubai 2020), our international relations are getting stronger with the international exhibition that brings the world together.”

For his part, His Excellency Paul Kagame expressed his sincere appreciation for the comprehensive development renaissance that the UAE is witnessing in various fields, and for the influential role played by the state at the regional and international levels, based on its mission to spread the elements of peace and harmony among peoples, and its commitment to support international efforts aimed at Serving people, especially in times of adversity and calamity, stressing his deep gratitude for the UAE’s standing by his country in the face of the “Covid-19” pandemic crisis, and his full appreciation for the urgent medical aid provided by the UAE to Rwanda to help it confront the pandemic and limit its spread.

The Rwandan President also congratulated the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the launch of the Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition in Dubai, expressing his hope that his country’s participation in this great global gathering and among 192 countries will be an opportunity to monitor more opportunities for economic and cultural cooperation. And the start of an international movement characterized by coordinated efforts towards overcoming the repercussions of the exceptional phase the world has witnessed since the beginning of last year and entering a new phase of construction and development.