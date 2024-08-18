His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said: “Our humanitarian journey expresses our identity, our nature and our religion, and we will continue on the path that Zayed and his brothers have drawn since the founding.”

His Highness added in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday, on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 every year: “In a moving, competing, and unstable world, you have two options: Either fill the world with noise without an impact, or fill it with influence without noise. The UAE has chosen to have an impact.”

In this context, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is strengthening its leadership in humanitarian work regionally and internationally every day, and adding a new dimension and additional gains to its vision of improving the quality of life in less fortunate communities, to the point that it has topped the list of donors of humanitarian and development aid, thanks to the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The fifty principles that the state has adopted as an approach for the next stage did not neglect the humanitarian aspect, and explicitly stated that foreign humanitarian aid is an integral part of the UAE’s journey and its moral obligations towards peoples facing life’s difficulties, and this aid is not linked to any non-humanitarian considerations, whether ethnic, religious, cultural or otherwise.”

His Highness stressed that the UAE contributes strongly to improving the response to humanitarian crises, through its qualitative programmes that provide appropriate and sustainable solutions for the development of human societies.

He added: “We must carry on the legacy left to us by the champion of humanity, the late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who established a unique model in humanitarian work and presented the world with an unparalleled experience in preserving human dignity, solidarity and compassion among human beings, until the name of the country became associated with charitable work and its various fields.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out the country’s ongoing efforts to reduce poverty, hunger and malnutrition, and alleviate the suffering in the least developed countries, by providing basic life requirements to those who deserve them, especially food, which is the protective fortress against diseases, epidemics, homelessness and deprivation. His Highness pointed out to recent reports by international organizations that confirmed that about 2.3 billion people in the world suffer from food insecurity.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the areas of partnership between the Emirates Red Crescent and regional and international humanitarian organizations, for a better future for humanitarian work.

His Highness praised the efforts of humanitarian workers, volunteers and relief workers who perform their duties in difficult and complex circumstances. He also expressed his hope that the texts of international agreements that provide special protection for workers in the humanitarian field would be activated.

Today, Monday, the UAE celebrates World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 every year, in light of its continuous efforts and pivotal role in alleviating the repercussions of the difficult and exceptional circumstances that many countries of the world are experiencing.

The UAE’s immediate response to humanitarian distress calls around the world is highly respected and appreciated in international forums and circles, given the high professionalism demonstrated by this response in planning and implementation, and reaching the afflicted and affected in the East and West of the world in record time, in addition to its prioritization of the humanitarian aspect first and foremost, regardless of any other considerations.

The occasion comes at a time when the UAE’s efforts to help victims of wars and conflicts and alleviate their suffering continue, most notably Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, through which the country provided tens of thousands of tons of urgent aid to our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, including food, health, shelter materials, and other aid. Meanwhile, the field hospital established by the UAE in the southern Gaza Strip, in addition to the floating hospital in the Egyptian port of Arish, continues to treat patients and the injured, in addition to the UAE’s commitment to treat 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients in the country’s hospitals, while covering all their expenses and those of their companions.

The UAE has established six desalination plants that produce 1.2 million gallons of drinking water per day, to support more than 600,000 people, in addition to establishing five automatic bakeries to secure the daily needs of more than 72,000 people.

The state launched the “Mercy for Gaza” campaign, in which more than 24,000 volunteers within the state participated, preparing 71,100 baskets of relief supplies that were collected locally.

The UAE affirmed its keenness to provide support to the Sudanese brothers, and to contribute effectively to international relief efforts for the Sudanese interior and to alleviate the humanitarian burdens it is witnessing, as it pledged to provide $100 million in support of humanitarian efforts in Sudan and neighboring countries, during its participation in the meetings of the International Humanitarian Conference on Sudan, which was held last April in the French capital.

The UAE has allocated 70% of its pledge to UN agencies and humanitarian and relief organizations, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing the humanitarian crisis and limiting the worsening of famine, by providing various types of aid, especially food and health, protecting women and children, and providing livelihoods and shelter in emergency situations, which confirms the UAE’s commitment to addressing various aspects of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The UAE has continued its ongoing relief support this year to help alleviate the humanitarian repercussions facing Ukrainians as a result of the current crisis. It sent a plane carrying 55 tons of relief and medical aid last February, and another plane the following month carrying 50 tons of food supplies. Meanwhile, its mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and Ukraine have succeeded in completing several prisoner exchange operations, with a total of 1,558 prisoners, until last July.

Relief for those affected by emergency crises and natural disasters witnessed by the world during the current year embodied a bright aspect of humanitarian work in the UAE, which provided $15 million to provide relief for those affected by floods in Kenya, and operated a group of aircraft carrying hundreds of tons of relief, medical and food aid, to rescue those affected by floods and the repercussions of the heavy rains that recently swept Brazil. On August 1, it also sent a plane loaded with relief aid to the Philippines, following the landslides and floods caused by Hurricane Karina.

The humanitarian work in the UAE has achieved a number of gains during the current year, represented in a number of distinct decisions and initiatives, including the issuance of the Federal Decree on the formation of the “International Humanitarian Affairs Council”, which is concerned with preparing and reviewing the general policy for international humanitarian affairs, general supervision of the international humanitarian affairs system, following up on the preparation and implementation of related plans, initiatives and projects, developing a future vision for international humanitarian affairs, determining the general frameworks for its implementation by the competent authorities, preparing the medium-term budget for international humanitarian affairs, conducting a periodic review of development cooperation priorities, and making decisions related to plans, initiatives and projects related to international humanitarian affairs.

In order to reinforce the humanitarian values ​​established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, ordered the launch of the “Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative”, worth 20 billion dirhams allocated for humanitarian work in the most needy communities around the world.

As part of the initiative, the UAE announced the launch of the “Emirates Global Hospitals Programme”, which aims to build 10 hospitals over the next decade dedicated to meeting the health needs of beneficiary communities, with financial support of approximately 550 million dirhams.

Last February, the UAE witnessed the launch of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative” to address the urgent global challenge of water scarcity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, launched the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, with the aim of honoring mothers in the UAE, by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The UAE represents the cornerstone of the global humanitarian system, which has been translated into reality by its occupation of the first place globally for several years, as the largest donor of foreign aid in the world in relation to its national income.

Humanitarian work in the UAE is characterised by being an institutional work carried out by dozens of official and civil bodies that have recorded a remarkable presence on the international scene over the past years, most notably the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.

Dhiyab bin Mohammed: A firm commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, affirmed the UAE’s humanitarian message and its pioneering global journey in humanitarian work.

His Highness praised the sacrifice of the heroes of support, relief workers and humanitarian response on the front lines to provide relief to the afflicted, and their steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and reaching those in need, especially the most vulnerable groups, such as children, women, the elderly and people of determination.