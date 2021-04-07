His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, greeted workers in the health sector, on the occasion of World Health Day 2021, which fell yesterday.

The greeting of His Highness, which he included in a tweet he posted on his Twitter page yesterday, confirms the importance of the role that workers in this sector played in protecting all members of society and reducing the effects of the pandemic, as His Highness described them as a “safety and health valve.”

His Highness said in his tweet: “Thank you, our heroes … Thank you, our line of defense … Thank you, the safety and health valve in our country.”

Health workers made great efforts during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which brought about great changes in the daily life of humanity everywhere, and caused losses and damage in most countries of the world.





