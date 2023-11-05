Under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the annual meetings of the UAE government in its new session for the year 2023 will begin in Abu Dhabi, over two days on the seventh and eighth of this November, in the presence of more than 500 leaders. The state, the rulers, their crown princes, and officials in the federal and local governments.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the annual meetings of the UAE government represent a prominent national event, organized by the UAE government, and bring together all entities, federal, local, and executive councils, to discuss development issues related to the government, in addition to drawing a clear map for unified government work in the country, to reach To the UAE Centenary 2071.

His Highness said, “The UAE has succeeded in building a development and governmental model that is the most efficient in the world, and our mission is to continue to maintain it and search for new successes to enhance our country’s competitiveness for the next decade.”

His Highness stressed that “the annual meetings of the UAE government are an annual station for renewing ambitions, in which our national teams and our federal and local government institutions meet to discuss national ideas and projects. We have national priorities and projects that we will review to provide a better future for our citizens.”

His Highness added: “Our priorities in the annual meetings are based on the 50 principles of our country, and all discussions will focus on strengthening our economy and competitiveness, consolidating our unity, identity and national culture, and completing our development path.”

The current session of the annual meetings of the UAE government includes discussing the directions of the UAE government, reviewing the most prominent and important outcomes of the initiatives and programs that were launched, in addition to reviewing the final preparations to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28) between November 30 and December 12, 2023.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Al Gergawi, confirmed that the global model presented by the UAE in government and development work comes within the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and President. Cabinet and Ruler of Dubai.

He said: “The UAE was able, during a record period, to present to the world a pioneering model in government integration between federal and local agencies and institutions and the private sector, and to provide pioneering and proactive services to the UAE community, and to achieve record and global results among the most prominent government files, and to establish the best work environment, and looks forward to seeing projects More advanced development in the next stage.”

Al Gergawi pointed to the pivotal role that annual meetings play in designing future plans and visions for development projects that the UAE intends to implement within its goals for the next 50 years. He said: “The annual meetings of the UAE government are considered the largest national meeting of its kind that brings together various government agencies at the federal and local levels.” It will witness the participation of more than 500 national figures to review the efforts, national programs and plans that have been implemented, and work to develop new plans and strategies that reflect the country’s vision and ambitions in its development journey towards the centenary.”

Regarding the importance of the annual national event through which the most important economic, social and development initiatives are launched at the state level, Al Gergawi explained that the UAE was able to quickly enhance its economic momentum in light of the crises facing the world from 2020 until today, as it succeeded through the vision of its leadership and clear government directions. , in consolidating its global position as an ideal destination for investment and business, while its economy has emerged over the past years as one of the most developed economies in the region, based on competitiveness, flexibility, diversification, innovation and knowledge.

He also explained that the new session of the annual meetings of the UAE government will be a unified platform to evaluate national and development projects, discuss ideas, and launch local and federal initiatives and programs that include the various strategic sectors that the UAE government focuses on in its work agenda.

He said: “The meetings this year will focus on a group of main axes and topics within a joint and unified work system, centered around the economy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, housing, national identity, Emiratisation, health, and food security, in addition to reviewing the UAE’s readiness to host the global event.” Conference of the Parties (COP28), and other strategic files that reflect the UAE’s economic and social trends in the coming years.”

The annual meetings, in their current session, review the most prominent and important developments of the legislative and judicial sector in the country, and review the country’s achievements in the carbon neutrality file, the comprehensive partnership agreement program and its impact on the future of the UAE economy, in addition to presenting the government’s plans in the investment file, digital transformation, climate, food security, and health. , housing, and others, in a way that supports the country’s journey in consolidating the approach of flexibility and adaptation to global changes and developments, and aims to enhance its global position on the economic, investment and humanitarian levels, as a preferred destination for living, establishing businesses, investing and learning.

It is worth noting that the annual meetings of the UAE government were launched in 2017 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and are held over two consecutive days, in the presence of their Highnesses and ministers in the UAE government, and all local governments, represented by their executive councils, and various federal and local authorities, to discuss Current development challenges, and setting development visions and projects for the future of the country, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071, as it is the largest national meeting of its kind, and the unifying national platform for unifying government work at the federal and local levels.

