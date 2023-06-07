His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that strengthening the strategic partnership with the business and investment community is one of the priorities of Dubai’s economic approach, as it has been consolidating its foundations for decades, based on a complete conviction of the importance of the sector’s role. The private sector and its pivotal contribution to the success of development efforts in any society capable of absorbing the requirements of economic excellence and keeping pace with them by expanding the circle of participation of private sector institutions and allowing them to take advantage of the available opportunities within the framework of keenness to reach successes that benefit both parties to this partnership.

This came during the reception of His Highness, yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, a gathering of the country’s dignitaries, businessmen, investors, and senior officials, within the framework of the weekly council of His Highness. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum valued the fruitful partnership that has always brought Dubai together with the business community of national companies, international institutions and investors from all over the world, describing it as exemplary. Its goal is global leadership.

His Highness added, “The integration of the roles of the government and private sectors is well-established and fruitful.”

He said, “Together, the march continues to maintain the top performance indicators for the various vital sectors.”

His Highness also affirmed Dubai’s possession of the tools and ingredients that deepen its confidence in achieving the ambitious goals it seeks to achieve, which are embodied in development plans within its various vital sectors, and within the framework of Dubai’s economic agenda for the next 10 years, noting His Highness the pivotal role of the national cadre as a basic pillar that Dubai relies on in achieving Desired progress and prosperity.

His Highness said: “Our goals for the future are great..and we have the ingredients to achieve them with creative national competencies and effective strategic partnerships with future makers around the world..we have a strong and diversified economic base..and the focus today is on the sectors of the future..which we started participating in making years ago. We welcome every idea that moves us forward. We support every aspiration whose goal is to provide a new service that serves people and contributes to improving the quality of their lives.”

On the sidelines of the weekly council, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met at the Zabeel Palace with the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Housing Foundation, led by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Omar Bushhab. The citizen and ensuring stability for his family and relatives is one of the most important priorities that the leadership is keen to fulfill, in order to provide the best quality of decent life for the countrymen, their families and their loved ones.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the work method of the Foundation, and the facilities it provides that take into account the achievement of the highest levels of customer satisfaction and happiness. One of the most important guarantees that guarantee family and societal stability and a decent life for national families, by facilitating access to appropriate modern housing, which is one of the most important requirements for consolidating the pillars of societal stability, and represents one of the main objectives of the comprehensive development plans in the Emirate.

His Highness wrote on his page on the social networking site «Twitter» yesterday: «Today I received the employees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Program to thank them personally at Zabeel Palace. He who does not thank people does not thank God.

His Highness said in his “post”: “I noticed a large number of comments praising their performance on various means of communication. People’s satisfaction is the goal of the government.. and serving them is an honor for those who assume responsibility. And the best of people with God is the most beneficial to people.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and Chief Executive Officer. Emirates Airlines and the group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Corporation, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

