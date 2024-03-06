His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (14) of 2024 forming the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince. Dubai era. His Highness also issued Decree No. (15) of 2024 forming the Strategic Affairs Council of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, provided that the two decrees will be effective from the date of their issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a blog post on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today we approved the new formation of the Executive Council in the Emirate of Dubai, headed by Hamdan bin Mohammed, and his deputies, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed… as well. Today, we approved the formation of the Strategic Affairs Council, headed by Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. We expect the two councils to keep pace with the major development stage that the emirate is experiencing with innovative government policies… new services… and strategic and financial plans that reflect our future directions and raise the quality of life in the city. We have great confidence in the members of the two councils who are today leading the emirate’s journey with all sincerity and dedication. Our goal will remain to keep pace with the aspirations of citizens, residents and investors to create the best environment for life, residence and investment in the Emirate of Dubai.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a blog post on the “X” platform yesterday: “We congratulate the new formation of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and we pray to God that it will be a council that is good for Dubai and its people… and we renew our pledge to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, By working as one team in order to achieve His Highness’s vision so that Dubai remains the jewel of the world’s cities. Today, with the formation of the Strategic Affairs Council headed by Maktoum bin Mohammed, we are confident that what is coming in Dubai will always be better.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a blog post on the “X” platform yesterday, “We thank the precious trust placed in us by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and we renew our pledge to His Highness to make every effort to achieve His Highness’s vision, and we are confident that The Executive Council, led by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, and the Strategic Affairs Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, are capable of consolidating Dubai’s position as the best city in the world, and continuing this blessed march for the happiness and comfort of the people of Dubai and every resident of its good land.”

Decree No. (14) of 2024 stipulated that: His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, would be appointed as Vice-President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Decree No. (15) of 2024 also stipulated that: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Strategic Affairs. Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

According to Decree No. (14) of 2024, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai includes in its membership: Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Culture and Arts Authority, and Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, in addition to: Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Director General of the Department of Finance, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, Director General of the Roads and Transport Authority, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Vice President of the Supreme Council of Energy, Director General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, Director General of the Health Authority, Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, Director General of the Community Development Authority, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority .

Pursuant to Decree No. (14) of 2024, Decree Nos. (28) and (51) of 2005, (30) of 2006, (25) of 2008, (59) of 2009, and (45) of 2013, special Appointments to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and any text in any other legislation shall be repealed to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of Decree No. (14) of 2024.

Regarding the membership of the Strategic Affairs Council of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Decree No. (15) of 2024 stipulated that the following shall be appointed as members: Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Director General of the Department of Finance, and Commander in Chief. Dubai Police, Director General of the Roads and Transport Authority, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, Director General of the Health Authority.

