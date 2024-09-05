His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, has become a global center for developing innovative experiences, and a platform for advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions, based on a future vision that adopts sustainable development and investment in Emirati people to lead change, raise the levels of government work and move them to advanced stages.

This came during His Highness’s meeting with the CEOs of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE government, and His Highness’s honoring of the graduates of the UAE Government Leaders Program 2023, at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, where the CEOs of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE government were selected, after the Cabinet, headed by His Highness, approved the creation of the position of CEO of Artificial Intelligence in ministries and federal government entities.

During the meeting and graduation ceremony, His Highness stressed that the UAE was founded on a sustainable developmental ideology that adopts the continuous updating of government work models, and the innovation of new solutions that enhance the pace of work, productivity and achievement, and bring about qualitative shifts in work, so that the UAE government is the best, most efficient and most prepared for the future in the world, and that investing in the Emirati people and developing national minds and talents is an investment in the future, and is the winning bet to ensure a better tomorrow for future generations.

The selection of CEOs of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE government aims to enhance and expand the scope of developing artificial intelligence solutions and applications in government work, as part of the efforts aimed at translating the objectives of the We the Emirates Vision 2031, which focuses on achieving global leadership in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital technology, and ensuring the sustainability of economic and social development in the UAE.

– Leading AI adoption initiatives in ministries and federal entities

The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications has worked over the past period, in cooperation with ministries and federal entities, to select 21 CEOs of artificial intelligence, based on criteria that included the candidate’s familiarity with the rapidly changing technology environment, his/her follow-up and understanding of developments in the field of artificial intelligence, and the efficiency and ability to lead initiatives to adopt artificial intelligence in ministries and federal entities, in line with the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, and other criteria related to the skills and capabilities that each candidate possesses.

The creation of the position of “Chief Executive Officer of Artificial Intelligence” was approved, with the aim of enhancing the pace of adopting artificial intelligence in providing government services, which will positively reflect on the quality of life, and drive innovation in vital sectors such as health, education, and energy, through the use of advanced technology, to achieve qualitative leaps in these fields, and enhance the UAE’s leadership at the forefront of countries developing applications and uses of artificial intelligence globally.

The UAE government also aims to empower a generation of specialists to develop and implement comprehensive national strategies that contribute to stimulating the digital economy and enhancing innovation, and support the efforts of ministries and federal government agencies to achieve integration in developing, employing and adopting artificial intelligence solutions in the government work system, which ensures the best use of them in improving the quality of services and accelerating the pace of digital transformation.

AI CEOs contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for AI, and to raising awareness in entities about the importance of AI as a pillar of economic growth and competitiveness in the digital age.

– UAE Government Leaders Program 2023

The UAE Government Leaders Programme 2023 aims to prepare a generation of future government leaders, based on the UAE model of government leadership. It has been designed to attract qualified leadership cadres in the country and develop their capabilities to anticipate the future of the UAE.

The programme included 20 members from the elite employees of ministries and federal government agencies, including department heads, project managers, experts and specialists, and department managers, with various expertise and specialised fields. It continued for 9 months, covering more than 6,000 working hours, distributed over more than 50 training workshops, national and international knowledge tours, and meetings with elite experts in several fields.

The programme adopted a number of development mechanisms, including executive learning sessions, meetings with experts, visits to review the best experiences and learn from the best practices applied in entities within the UAE, and involving participants in designing 4 development projects in the sectors of economy, education, health, leadership and capabilities.

The UAE Government Leaders Programme 2023 covered a number of topics, most notably understanding government trends, enhancing awareness of the most important global trends and scenarios, and anticipating the future. It also enabled participants to learn about the Finnish government’s experience in anticipating the future, in addition to empowering them with a set of advanced skills that include effective communication skills, leadership skills, innovation and future design, policy-making skills, and effective negotiation skills.

It is worth noting that the UAE Government Leaders Programme was established in 2008, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of enabling government agencies to achieve strategic objectives and enhance the capabilities of national cadres to keep pace with future challenges with global leadership competencies, by building cadres at various job levels, in cooperation with the best scientific centres and national and international academic institutions, and the most prominent business leaders and global companies.