His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, chaired the Cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. At the beginning, we welcomed our outstanding high school students in all tracks. We congratulated them on their excellence. Many thanks to all those working in the educational field, headed by the Education and Human Resources Council headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. We also reviewed the most important preparations for the upcoming academic year in the country. We wish the graduates success in their future careers. And to the rest of the students, continued success and excellence, God willing.”

His Highness also said: “Today, during the meeting, we reviewed the report of the work of the Emirates Food Security Council, which included increasing the country’s strategic food reserve by 85% during the year 2023, increasing the country’s grain storage capacity by 34%, with a special storage capacity of hundreds of thousands of tons, and signing a group of international agreements related to food systems and sustainable agriculture. Our goal is to ensure our food security in a sustainable manner in all circumstances and at all times.”

His Highness added, “Today, we also reviewed the report of the work of the Emirates Council for Research and Development, the adoption of our national priorities for research and development, the adoption of a group of global challenges programs to finance research and development, especially research related to water desalination, and the development of an integrated strategy for intellectual property in this field.”

His Highness said, “Today, during the Cabinet meeting, we approved hosting a group of specialized international events, and we reviewed the performance results of the Emirates Investment Authority and the financial results of the General Pensions and Social Security Authority.”

His Highness also said, “We wish everyone an enjoyable summer vacation with their families. We wish our children to make the most of this vacation in a way that benefits them and develops their skills and abilities. Our directives to everyone are for our country to remain full of activity, vitality and projects in summer and winter, God willing.”

Emirates Research and Development

In detail, during the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed the Emirates Research and Development Council’s achievements report for 2023, which included the most important projects and initiatives undertaken by the Council to begin developing the national framework for research and development performance data, adopting the national priorities policy for research and development, preparing a number of studies related to attracting research and development centers, the ideal environment for attracting and retaining research and development talents, adopting an approach to developing an intellectual property strategy related to research and development, and updating intellectual property requirements in this regard.

The projects undertaken by the Emirates Council for Research and Development during 2023 also included launching the Global Challenges Program to finance research and development to address priorities and challenges related to water desalination, launching the National Program for Research and Development Leaders as a pioneering program specializing in the field of research and development management, in addition to updating a number of national policies supporting the country’s efforts in this field.

Food security

The Council reviewed the achievements of the Emirates Food Security Council for the year 2023, and the national efforts made to ensure the continued availability of food in the country in a safe and sustainable manner. The most prominent achievements included: launching the “UAE Declaration on Resilient Food Systems, Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Action”, and the accession of (159) countries to the declaration, and developing a national program to monitor the growth and health of children under the age of five, which includes mechanisms for taking measurements, analyzing data, raising awareness among parents, and training cadres to implement the program. The Council’s achievements also included raising the percentage of local purchases by government agencies contracting with selected main food items to (59.2%) through the “Enhancing the Sustainability of National Farms” initiative, increasing the number of beneficiary farms to (1260) farms nationwide, increasing the reserve of strategic food items by (85%) supported by increases in the quantities of wheat, cooking oil, sugar and legumes, increasing the total grain storage capacity in the country by (34%), and preparing a unified guide for food and beverages, with the aim of improving the quality of food and beverages provided in schools.

The achievements of the Emirates Food Security Council during 2023 also included the launch of the “Global Platform for Food Innovation Centers”, accelerating the use of technology and innovation in transforming food systems, through the conclusion of an agreement between the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation and the World Economic Forum, signing a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Development Bank regarding the agricultural technology financing program in traditional farms with a financing portfolio of AED 100 million, and announcing the initiative to expand the scope of electricity tariff support in the northern regions of the country, to include all farm owners covered by the Federal Water and Electricity Company.

Flood and Rain Damage Assessment Committee

The Council also reviewed the preliminary results of the committee assessing the damage caused by floods and rains on federal facilities and installations in the country. The Council approved the start of urgent maintenance work on the health facilities affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation in all affected areas of the country. It directed the committee formed for this purpose to continue coordinating with the relevant authorities to complete the tasks assigned to it and implement maintenance and replacement projects urgently, ensuring the continuity of providing basic services with full efficiency and quality.

Technical services and regulations

The Council also approved the issuance of a Cabinet resolution regarding the services provided by the Emirates Media Council, and the transfer of the media services currently provided by the Ministry of Culture to the Emirates Media Council.

The Council approved the restructuring of the Services Trade Measurement Committee and its renaming to the “UAE Balance of Payments Preparation Committee”, headed by the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. Among its most important responsibilities, the Committee will be responsible for identifying the sources of data required for the UAE’s balance of payments, coordinating with relevant authorities (federal and local) in the country to ensure its comprehensive and accurate availability, developing a mechanism for collecting and measuring the required data, and reviewing that data periodically and sustainably, in addition to ensuring that the required data is available in high quality and providing it to relevant authorities, international organizations and institutions on the specified dates.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved a decision regarding the technical requirements list for emergency communications in vehicles, which aims to reduce the response time of emergency services by (40%), which contributes to reducing the number of deaths by a percentage ranging between 2% and 10%, reducing cases of serious injuries by a percentage ranging between 2% and 15%, and enhancing the country’s leadership by being among the best countries in the world in response time to all emergency calls within only four minutes.

The Council also approved a decision to update the technical regulations of the detergent control system, including the explanatory data for detergent components, by adding preservatives to the components that must be mentioned in the explanatory data, which covers all household detergents with the highest levels of environmental protection and consumer safety.

Hosting 4 international events

In order to enhance the country’s leadership in hosting and organizing international events, the Cabinet approved the country’s hosting of the International Chemistry Olympiad (ICHO), the most prestigious chemistry competition in the world, targeting talented and distinguished high school students in the field of chemistry from various countries participating in the Olympiad. This will enhance the country’s position and competitiveness as a knowledge-based society, and highlight the distinguished scientific and research capabilities in the UAE. It will also support the UAE’s efforts to enhance the attraction and retention of highly qualified global talents from various countries around the world, to contribute to the development, progress and prosperity of the UAE.

On the other hand, the Council agreed to host the Seventh Arab Competition Forum 2026, which was launched by ESCWA in partnership between UNCTAD and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, where knowledge and experiences related to competition policies and their enforcement are exchanged between participating countries and parties, in addition to reviewing practices and policies regulating competition and the challenges facing competition authorities. The Council also agreed to host the Fifth Scientific Conference on Veterinary Preparations in the Middle East, and the Ninth Conference on Scientific Research in Education and Learning.

In international affairs, the Cabinet also approved the country’s accession to the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks of 2007, which aims to establish uniform rules for the rapid and effective removal of shipwrecks that may be dangerous to navigation, ship movement or the marine environment. It also approved the ratification of an agreement between the government of the country and the government of the Republic of Colombia on a comprehensive economic partnership that aims to provide better access for Emirati products to the Colombian market, and ensure the entry of Emirati goods into the Republic of Colombia according to more flexible and competitive customs procedures and fees, in addition to enhancing and facilitating initiatives related to tourism cooperation and facilitating them, and enhancing frameworks for partnership and cooperation, to enable the two countries to benefit from the experiences and expertise of the other party in managing government procurement, and opening up prospects for future cooperation in the areas of sustainable development and climate change management through bilateral cooperation on environmental issues.

Review reports

During its meeting, the Council reviewed the report on the UAE’s participation in seven international events and activities, including the country’s participation in the joint annual meetings of Arab financial institutions, and the regular session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which witnessed the issuance of a number of decisions, most notably the transfer of the headquarters of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development to the city of Dubai, to be the temporary headquarters of the Authority, the approval of the new strategic directives of the Arab Monetary Fund, and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development allocating 500 million US dollars to finance private sector development projects in member states.

The Council of Ministers also reviewed the report on the State’s participation in the annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the celebration of the (50)th anniversary of the establishment of the Islamic Development Bank, in addition to the State’s participation in the regional dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and African labor-sending countries (Doha Dialogue) in the State of Qatar, the work of the International Labor Conference in its (112) session in Geneva, the Arab International Banking Summit for the year 2024 entitled “Arab-Turkish Economic and Banking Relations” in Istanbul, and the International Women’s Forum under the slogan “Empowering Women as a Guarantee for Sustainable Development” in Mauritania.

The Council reviewed the report of the work of the UAE National Committee at the World Energy Council for the year 2023, which included the most important projects and initiatives undertaken by the committee, including participation in developing the global index of the three energy issues within the committees and sub-teams, updating the data used within the global index of the three issues, working to participate in developing the global index of the three energy issues within the committees and sub-teams, and participating in the global energy pulse survey for the months of April and November 2023, in addition to participating in the working groups and specialized teams within the World Energy Council.

In government affairs, the Council reviewed the report on the performance results of the Emirates Investment Authority during the period from 01/01/2024 to 03/31/2024, and also reviewed the work report of the Board of Directors of the General Pensions and Social Security Authority for the year 2023.

