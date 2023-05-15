Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced a record participation in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge for the year 2023, an increase of 11 percent over the participation of the last session, as the participation reached about 24.8 million. Male and female students, including more than 22,500 students of determination.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed that the Arab Reading Challenge has become the largest reading project in the world, with record participation of 24.8 million students from 46 countries around the world. His Highness said: “Reading in this project is in Arabic… Our goal is to consolidate our language in the hearts of the young generations… and link them with their Arab culture, roots and civilization.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded by thanking all the contributors and participants in the challenge from all countries of the world, saying: “Thank you to everyone who contributed, participated and supported this global project in all participating countries..and thanks to the more than 150,000 reading supervisors who helped achieve this. Achievement.

Knowledge race

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, said: “The Arab Reading Challenge initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was sponsored by God, 7 years ago, it became a milestone in the consolidation of the concept of reading and competition for knowledge achievement among male and female students, and it turned over these years into a major catalyst for deepening the aesthetics of the Arabic language and its ability to absorb the sciences of the age.

His Excellency Muhammad Al-Gergawi stressed that “the seventh edition of the Arab Reading Challenge will be distinguished at various levels, as it introduced, for the first time in the history of the initiative, a new category for people of determination, which contributes to improving the capabilities and presence of this important segment in the Arab cultural scene, and helping it to integrate and interact positively with Society, a translation of the sublime message that the initiative carries, and of all the human meanings that culture represents in human history, and we are very happy for the participation of 22,506 male and female students of determination in the final qualifiers at the country level.

civilization openness

The final qualifiers at the country level started from the Arab Reading Challenge in its seventh edition 2023, which is the largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world and falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation. Winners of the Arab Reading Challenge title, which will be crowned during a closing ceremony hosted by Dubai.

The Arab Reading Challenge, which was launched in its first session in the academic year 2015-2016, aims to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his belief that “reading is the beginning of the road to a better future based on science and knowledge.” To enhance the importance of reading among participating students at the level of the Arab world and the world, to develop mechanisms for comprehension and self-expression in a sound Arabic language, and to develop creative thinking skills, in order to enrich the knowledge content available in the Arabic language and to strengthen its position as a language of thought, science, research and creativity, thus contributing to the promotion of values Civilizational openness and communication with different cultures among the rising generations.

A new category for people of determination

The seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge recorded a record participation, an increase of 11 percent over the previous session, as the participation reached 24.8 million male and female students from 46 countries, representing more than 188,000 schools, and under the supervision of about 150,000 supervisors.

This version, in addition to the standard participation, is characterized by the addition of a new category for people of determination, which represents a qualitative development in this initiative that reflects its keenness to take care of people of determination, and to provide them with the opportunity to prove their worth and superiority, as more than 22,500 male and female students participate in the qualifiers at the country level. For the People of Determination category, the jury requires reading a total of 25 books.

Phase

The Arab Reading Challenge annually witnesses several stages of filtration to select the heroes of the Arab Reading Challenge who have succeeded in reading and summarizing the content of 50 books, and absorbing the most important information contained therein. At the level of each country, whether in the Arab world or the participating countries from abroad, the distinguished champions and the distinguished school are selected at the level of each of the participating countries, based on unified accurate criteria that ensure a comprehensive evaluation of various aspects and data before choosing the winners.

Specialized committees, in cooperation with the Arab Reading Challenge committees, select the winners at the level of educational regions, directorates and governorates, leading to the selection of the top ten and the winner at the level of each country to participate in the final qualifiers for the title of the Arab Reading Challenge.

Continuous success

The seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge comes as a continuation of the path of success, as the sixth session witnessed the participation of 22.27 million students from 44 countries, and the Syrian girl Sham Al-Bakour was crowned champion of the Arab Reading Challenge.

The fifth session witnessed the participation of more than 21 million people from 52 countries, and the student Abdullah Muhammad Murad Abu Khalaf from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was crowned with the title of “Champion of the Arab Reading Challenge.”

In the fourth session of the Arab Reading Challenge, 13.5 million students from 49 countries participated, and the student Hadeel Anwar from Sudan was crowned with the title, while the third session witnessed the participation of 10.5 million students from 44 countries, and the student Maryam Amjoun from Morocco was crowned the champion of the challenge.

As for the second session of the Arab Reading Challenge, about 7.4 million male and female students from 26 countries participated, and the student Afaf Al-Sharif from Palestine won the title, while the first session recorded the participation of 3.6 million male and female students from 19 countries, and the student Abdullah Farah Jaloud from Algeria won the title.