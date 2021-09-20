Dubai (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Law No. (16) of 2021 establishing the Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones, which enjoys legal personality, financial and administrative independence, and the necessary legal capacity To undertake the actions and actions that ensure the achievement of its objectives.

His Highness also issued Decree No. (36) of 2021 appointing His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones, and Decree No. (37) appointing Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Zarooni as Executive Chairman of the authority, provided that Law No. (16) will be published. And decrees (36) and (37) of 2021 in the Official Gazette, and they are effective as of January 1, 2022.

Law No. (16) of 2021 stipulates that the free zone at Dubai International Airport, the Dubai Silicon Oasis, and the lands annexed thereto, and any area or land subject to the supervision of the authority by a decision issued by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and established within the boundaries of the regions shall be subject to the supervision of the new authority. The integrated economic zone is a free zone and an administrative zone. The head of the authority determines their location, area and boundaries. These zones are subject to the administration and legislative regulation of the Dubai Authority for the integrated economic zones.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the establishment of the Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, comes within the framework of enhancing economic performance by creating new frameworks through which the quality of services provided to business sectors, investors and traders can be upgraded to new levels. Higher than quality and efficiency of performance, and based on the great role of the free zones and the great achievements they have achieved, based on their role as a major tributary of the national economy. His Highness said: “The free zones have achieved a great deal of achievements… and their integration under one umbrella enhances Dubai’s global competitiveness… and increases the attractiveness of its economic environment to businesses and investors… the private sector is a major partner for us in the fifty-year march and the work continues to find innovative solutions and alternatives that support the success of His business.. Our goal is to always make Dubai the first choice for investors from all over the world and a major and effective link to the global trade movement.” His Highness added: “We have great potentials, and our ambitions for the future are greater than them. We are continuing to develop frameworks that ensure upgrading our capabilities to the desired level of efficiency and speed of achievement. Administrative and service integration and raising the level of effective linkage with global markets paves the way for more opportunities for success and upgrading efficiency.” Our national cadres, completing the transition to the digital environment, strengthening partnership with the private sector, and increasing the elements of attracting global investment are essential pillars of the economic development process in the next stage.”

On the importance of the new unified umbrella for free zones in Dubai, His Highness said: “The Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones includes more than 5,000 international companies.. It covers more than 20 vital economic sectors.. It includes 30,000 employees from all over the world.. Its contribution is nearly five percent. From the emirate’s gross product, working under one umbrella will help provide the best forms of support and the finest models of services for this great economic community that has chosen Dubai as a starting point for its business to the region and the world.”

performance improvement

According to the law, the authority aims to raise the status of the emirate as a regional and global destination in the field of investment in all its forms and types, and to contribute to the implementation of the emirate’s strategic priorities related to the integrated economic zones, with the aim of raising the level of economic growth in it, and contributing to drawing an economic map for the Emirate of Dubai, which enhances its vision aimed at Creating an economic market characterized by the diversity and plurality of investment fields and the ease of doing business.

The authority also aims to achieve integration between the integrated economic zones, enhance its role in supporting the economy, build an economic system that serves all strategic sectors in the emirate, contribute to promoting the emirate as a commercial, industrial, service and professional destination, and attract and attract investments, local and international companies and institutions to make the integrated economic zones the headquarters of their business. and its investments, as well as enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai in all economic sectors, in particular retail trade, technology and modern technologies, Islamic economy, e-commerce, industries, logistics and shipping, in addition to supporting services for these sectors, supporting small and medium enterprises and adopting creative ideas and projects .

Legal Competencies

The law stipulates that the authority shall supervise the integrated economic zones in a manner that enables it to achieve its objectives, and that it shall have a number of powers and tasks, including: the establishment, development and management of infrastructure and administrative services for the integrated economic zones, including sites designated for the establishment of industries of all kinds within these zones. As well as determining the uses of land and real estate within the integrated economic zones, dividing them for various purposes, investing and managing them.

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority is also specialized in organizing the procedures for importing and storing goods in the integrated economic zones, whether with the aim of re-exporting them outside the country, or importing them to local markets, in coordination with the concerned authorities in Dubai, as well as identifying and regulating the businesses and activities authorized to be practiced in the integrated economic zones. and setting the rules, conditions, requirements and procedures necessary for licensing these businesses and activities, and registering and licensing companies, institutions and other entities within the free zone and the administrative region, in accordance with the provisions of this law and the decisions issued pursuant thereto.

The law obligated the authority to create a unified database for the integrated economic zones, which includes all information related to these zones and the areas of investment available in them and the licensed institutions, provided that these institutions are provided, upon their request, with technical, professional, administrative and other employees, according to the nature of their work and the conditions under which Agreement on it between the authority and the licensed institutions, as well as cooperation and coordination with local, federal, regional and international authorities, including the authorities of free zones in the country and abroad, in areas related to the authority’s work, in order to ensure the achievement of its objectives, in addition to training and developing Emirati technical cadres in all related fields With the powers of authority.

Law Exemptions

The law stipulates that without prejudice to the applicable legislation and international conventions and treaties to which the state is a party or a party, the institutions of the Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones, licensed institutions operating in the free zone and individuals working in these institutions shall be exempted from any restrictions related to the transfer of capital or profits. or wages in any currency to any party outside the free zone, for a period of fifty years starting from the date of enforcement of this law, and this period may be extended for a similar period by a decision of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and the licensed institutions and their funds and the funds of their employees are not subject to any nationalization or property restriction procedures the private sector, for the duration of its operation in the integrated economic zones.

According to the law, the Dubai Authority of the Integrated Economic Zones or the licensed institutions in relation to their operations within the free zone are not subject to the legislation related to the Dubai Municipality or the Department of Economic Development, or to the powers and authorities within the jurisdiction of any of them.