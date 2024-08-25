Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said that the UAE’s foreign trade approached AED 1.4 trillion in six months, with a 25% growth in our non-oil exports. His Highness stressed that our goal is to achieve AED 3 trillion in non-oil foreign trade by the end of this year.

His Highness said via the X platform: “Several years ago, we announced our national economic goals… and we announced that our foreign trade target for the year 2031 is 4 trillion dirhams annually. A goal that represented a major challenge at the time.”

His Highness explained: “Today, we received the figures for the first half of 2024, where our exports in just 6 months reached what we used to export in a whole year before Corona in 2019. Our foreign trade approached 1.4 trillion dirhams in six months, with a 25% growth in our non-oil exports.”

His Highness added: “Our goal is to achieve 3 trillion dirhams in non-oil foreign trade by the end of this year, God willing.”

His Highness stressed that “our economic relations have been strengthened with various countries, as our trade with India increased by 10%, with Turkey by 15%, and with Iraq by 41%, making it the first destination for Emirati exports, followed by India, Turkey and others.”

His Highness pointed out: “At a time when the global growth rate of foreign trade reached about 1.5%, the growth in our foreign trade reached 11.2% annually, as we move rapidly towards our goals.”

His Highness affirmed: “Thanks to God, His grace and support, and with the follow-up of my brother, the President of the State, and his support and building of distinguished international relations with the countries of the world. And with the efforts of thousands of work teams from the public and private sectors, the march continues… and the caravan moves on… and the flag rises high… and the country and the region prosper, God willing… and our future is higher, more refined and more sublime, God willing.”