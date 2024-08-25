His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirmed that the UAE continues to achieve unprecedented historical figures in its non-oil foreign trade, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness added: “A few years ago, we announced our national economic goals.. and announced that our foreign trade target for 2031 is AED 4 trillion annually. A goal that represented a major challenge at the time. Today, we received the figures for the first half of 2024, where our exports in just six months reached what we used to export in a whole year before (Corona) in 2019. Our foreign trade approached AED 1.4 trillion in six months, with a 25% growth in our non-oil exports. Our goal is to achieve AED 3 trillion in non-oil foreign trade by the end of this year, God willing.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Our economic relations with various countries have been strengthened, as our trade with India increased by 10%, with Turkey by 15%, and with Iraq by 41%, to become the first destination for Emirati exports, followed by India, Turkey, and others.”

His Highness added: “At a time when the global growth rate of foreign trade reached about 1.5%, the growth in our foreign trade reached 11.2% annually, as we move rapidly towards our goals.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Thanks to God, His guidance and support, and with the follow-up of my brother, the President of the State, his support and building of distinguished international relations with countries around the world, and with the efforts of thousands of work teams from the public and private sectors, the journey continues, the caravan moves on, the flag rises high, and the country and the region prosper, God willing. Our future is higher, more refined and more sublime, God willing.”

The country’s non-oil foreign trade continued its upward trajectory in the first half of this year, which it began years ago, and continued to increase its semi-annual gains to a record level above the trillion dirham barrier, which it had crossed for the first time in the second half of 2021.

The UAE’s foreign trade data for the first half of this year reflects the strong performance of exports, which increased their share of total foreign trade to 18.4%, with non-oil exports to the top 10 trading partners growing by 33.4% and the rest of the countries growing by 12.6%. During the first half of this year, Iraq received nearly four times the UAE’s non-oil exports it received during the same period in 2023, while exports to India increased by 54.9% and Turkey by 9%, thanks to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements linking the UAE with both countries.

Gold, jewellery, cigarettes, oils, aluminium, copper wires, printed matter, silver, iron industries and perfumes topped the list of the country’s most important exports during the first half of this year. These goods together achieved a growth of 36.8% compared to the same period in 2023, while the rest of the goods recorded a growth of 1%.

The value of re-exports amounted to AED 345.1 billion during the first half of this year, with a growth rate of 2.7% compared to the same period in 2023, and an increase of 11.2% and 40% compared to the same period in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Re-exports recorded remarkable growth with the country’s most important trading partners, especially Saudi Arabia, Iraq, India, the United States, Kuwait and Qatar, while Kazakhstan joined the list of the country’s most important re-export partners, with a growth rate of nearly double. Re-exports achieved a growth of 7.6% with the country’s top 10 trading partners. Telephones and diamonds were the two most important re-exported commodities, but the largest growth rate was in the re-export of aircraft parts, cars, freight vehicles and telephones.

As for the country’s imports of non-oil goods, they approached 800 billion dirhams during the first half of this year, with a growth of 11.3% compared to the same period in 2023, and an increase of 34.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

UAE imports from most major markets increased during the first half of this year, with the top 10 markets from which the UAE imports growing by 7.2%, accounting for more than 48.7% of the country’s total imports.

In contrast, the rest of the countries, which account for 51.3% of UAE imports, achieved a growth of 15.4% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2023.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi stressed that the United Arab Emirates continues to reap the fruits of the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership and its directives to further open up to the world in terms of trade and investment, and to continue building comprehensive strategic economic partnerships with important markets on the global trade map. This was reflected in the UAE’s foreign trade data for non-oil goods, which continued on its upward trajectory that it had begun years ago, achieving an unprecedented historical figure in the first half of this year.

He said: “Our foreign trade has achieved unprecedented record growth for the sixth consecutive year, overcoming the challenges of the slowdown in global trade.”

He explained that this performance reflects the increased global confidence in the UAE economy and its orientation towards enhancing cooperation and joint growth with a select group of the most important emerging economies in the world, which enhances the UAE’s position as a reliable partner on the international scene.