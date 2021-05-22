His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: The world economy shrank 4%, international trade declined 20%, and the world lost millions of jobs in 2020 .. while creating our economy 100 thousand jobs in the retail sector and e-commerce and 148 thousand jobs in the finance, technology and telecommunications sector.

His Highness added, we repeat: Crisis management creates opportunities … Management crises destroy gains.





