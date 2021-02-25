Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, expressed his pride in the remarkable success achieved by the IDEX exhibition in its fifteenth edition despite all the new circumstances brought about by the Corona pandemic and the negative effects that followed it on The global economy and human and social communication between people, with the support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Mohammed bin Rashid during the tour and in the photo Mohammed Al Bawardi (Photos from WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the national team that organized, managed and supervised the conduct of this global event in all its stages, leading to the closing of the curtain on its activities, reaching the goal that culminated in the remarkable success achieved by the exhibition, whether in terms of the countries and companies participating or the number of visitors and the volume of commercial deals That has been concluded between the companies and the concerned authorities from the UAE and other countries.

His Highness said: This success that was achieved did not come out of nowhere, but rather it is the result of the effort, perseverance and competence of a qualified and competent national team led by my brother and companion in my path, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who personally follows up all the preparations and arrangements for any occasion, event or national project that is being held on the land of our dear country. He supports our youth with his directives and sound opinions, and inspires in them the spirit of giving and creativity in any work they do in the service of the country, upholding its banner, and enhancing its good reputation and noble human values.

This came upon the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, yesterday, at the “IDEX and NAVDEX” exhibitions in the capital, Abu Dhabi, on its last day.

And via Twitter, His Highness said: “During my visit today (yesterday) to the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) and Maritime Defense (NAVDEX) … more than 60 countries and 900 companies in Abu Dhabi to review defense technology and modern technologies in enhancing security and stability .. the success of the event is a success. Of the Emirates … and our national defense industry has set its foot in the global competition arena.

His Highness toured the various pavilions, lobbies and halls of the exhibition hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center over a period of five days, starting his tour by stopping at the exhibition stand of the Emirati company “Calidus” and seeing an aircraft manufactured by the national company, and heard from those in charge of the podium for a briefing about the aircraft’s technologies, and the tasks that It can carry out its engineering and technical components, which are completely manufactured by Emirati hands.

Then His Highness went to the display stand of the “Edge” company and the joint Emirati-American-Israeli “Singolite” group, and was briefed about its most prominent products of defense military technologies, in which experts from the three countries participate.

At the end of his tour, His Highness stopped at the platform of the National Buses Company, and saw a model of a field ambulance produced by the company, and heard from company officials an explanation about the vehicle, its components, the technologies used in its manufacture and its field tasks in ambulance and treatment of the injured.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and His Excellency Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Supreme Committee Organizing the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions 2021, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, to In addition to a number of escorts, soldiers and those in charge of the exhibition.