His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sponsored the graduation ceremony for the 45th session of officer candidates, at the Zayed II Military College, in Al Ain yesterday.

His Highness said during the ceremony: “I am very proud of the graduation of a new elite of the descendants of Zayed, the human being in this military academic edifice, which is one of the world’s advanced military scientific edifices. And I saw in their eyes the enthusiasm, the rush, the joy and the national pride, what explains the mind and the delight of the beholder with these upright faces and raised brown foreheads, which send the soul reassurance that our dear country is fortified with the arms and minds of these young people, whose leadership relies on them, and their people depend on them to be an example and an example for future generations With courage, generosity of morals, tolerance, creativity and excellence in all fields, scientific, military and humanitarian. May God grant them success to serve their country and protect its gains, achievements and sovereignty.

His Highness, at the beginning of the session, honored each of the officer candidates: Officer Candidate Muhammad Omar Tarish Al Ali, who won the Sword of Honor, Muhammad Rashid Al-Shamili, Gharib Yousef Gharib Al-Kaabi, Osama Ahmed Mohammed (from the Republic of Yemen), Rashid Ali Saeed Al-Mazroui, and Muhammad Sultan Al-Suwaidi , And Hamad Muhammad Al-Rashidi, and Ahmed Hamad Ali Al-Ghafli.

His Highness congratulated them on their superiority, wishing them further progress, success and creativity in the ranks of their armed forces.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also congratulated the graduates for their success and for their transition to a new stage in their long career path, by joining them alongside their brothers in the ranks of their valiant armed forces.

His Highness expressed his pride in the nation’s youth, and his confidence in their scientific and intellectual capabilities, and their patriotic sense that motivates them to serve and do sincere work within our armed forces, which are getting stronger, more sophisticated, and efficient by providing them with educated youth, modern weapons and military science that they receive in our national military colleges, by qualified and knowledgeable teachers and trainers. Extensive academic and military sciences.

Scientific achievement

Brigadier General Amer Mohammed Al-Niyadi announced that the Zayed II Military College has achieved this year a new scientific achievement by introducing engineering sciences into the college’s academic curriculum and graduating a group of young people specialized in engineering, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University.

