His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met with the champions of the Arab Reading Challenge in its eighth session at the UAE level, whose title went to student Ahmed Faisal Ali, while student Suleiman Khamis Al Khadim won first place in the People of Determination category.

His Highness congratulated the champions of the Arab Reading Challenge in the UAE for their excellence, perseverance and effort to reach this stage of the challenge, urging them to continue reading. His Highness also congratulated their parents and teachers for their efforts in motivating students to participate in the largest reading event of its kind in the Arabic language in the world, and instilling in them a culture of seriousness, diligence and love of reading.

His Highness said, “Our continued support for reading initiatives stems from our belief that the first message from heaven sent down to us was the word ‘Read’… and that the secret to the development of nations and societies lies in the depth of their culture and knowledge.”