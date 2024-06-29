The owner expressed Highness Sheikh Mohammed son rightly guided the Unseen, Deputy president Country president council Ministers governor Dubai “Shepherd God“expressing his condolences to the brotherly Moroccan people and to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa.

His Highness said via the “X” platform: Our condolences to the brotherly Moroccan people and to His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa, may God have mercy on her and grant her His vast mercy.. and inspire her family, loved ones, the royal family and the brotherly Moroccan people with patience and solace.. To God we belong and to Him we shall return.