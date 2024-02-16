His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, offered condolences on the death of Emirati businessman Hassan Mohammed bin Al Sheikh, one of the pioneers of the emirate’s commercial and industrial renaissance. His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Our condolences to the family of Hassan bin Al-Sheikh on his death… He was, may God have mercy on him, following up on the affairs of merchants and businessmen through his presidency of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and one of the first industrialists in the emirate… We ask God for solace for his family. ..And for him is the highest Paradise of Paradise.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Dubai lost Hassan Mohammed bin Al Sheikh, one of its best men. He headed the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry for years. He contributed to its development, and he also had his fingerprints and effective contributions in the economic and industrial sectors.” His Highness added: “Our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones, and we ask God to bless the deceased with his vast mercy, and he will always remain in the memory of Dubai and its people.”