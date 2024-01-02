Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” the work of the Arab Strategic Forum will begin tomorrow at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai, under the title “The State of the Arab World Politically and Economically 2024,” with the participation of elite It includes officials from around the world, as well as strategic experts and thought leaders in politics and economics.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the future of nations and peoples is determined by the ability to deal with developments, anticipate future events, and objectively read global changes in politics and economics.

His Highness said: “Tomorrow, in the new session of the Arab Strategic Forum, officials, strategic experts, and thought leaders in politics and economics from various parts of the world will gather in the UAE tomorrow. Our commitment is firm to creating the conditions for a dialogue of minds, visions and ideas, and the exchange of experiences for the good of our peoples and the future of our coming generations.” .

His Highness added: “The Arab Strategic Forum 2024 is an opportunity to contemplate the state of the Arab world and the world politically and economically, and to come closer to developing solid visions for dealing with potential challenges in the coming years… Dealing objectively with developments is a necessity imposed by the variables of politics and economics and the realities of life… We welcome male participants in the forum.” State, present analysts and future readers.

The new session focuses on the state of the Arab world, politically and economically, as speakers diagnose political and economic changes, and the position of the Arab world in the rapid changes regionally and internationally. Participants in the work of the Arab Strategic Forum 2024 also anticipate the features of the next stage and its repercussions on the map of global interests and balances.





Global threat analysis

At the beginning of the forum’s activities, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Strategic Forum, delivers an opening speech, then His Excellency Dr. Ghassan Salamé, Founding Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs, speaks in a session entitled “The State of the Arab World Politically in 2024,” in which he interviews In it, Al Arabiya channel journalist Muntaha Al Ramahi addresses several topics, the most prominent of which are: “Geopolitical unrest and international divisions, and is the world witnessing a decisive period to shape the international scene for the year 2024?”, “Analysis of global threats and their impact on migration movements and the flow of refugees,” and “The importance of international cooperation and the impact of international agreements in reducing international escalations,” and “Are we witnessing the beginning of a new civilizational cycle?”





Economic growth forecasts

Dr. Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, in the “The Economic State of the Arab World 2024” session, addresses “An analysis of the state of the Arab economy and economic growth expectations,” “Innovation for the post-oil economy and the traditional economy,” and “The impact Geopolitics on economic growth,” “The most important developments in the financial sector in Arab countries and their dimensions,” and “Recommendations, priorities for reform, and areas of development,” and the session was moderated by Saba Odeh, a journalist on the “Al-Sharq with Bloomberg” channel.





What does the Arab world want from the world?

His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, and His Excellency Nabil Fahmy, the former Egyptian Foreign Minister, will present in the session “What the Arab World Wants” From the world? It is run by journalist and journalist Imad al-Din Adeeb, reading and anticipating the political scene in the Arab world for the next stage, “the political face of the economic corridors,” and “the Gulf and the paths of political influence in a multipolar world.”





What does the world want from the Arab world?

Professor Francis Fukuyama, professor of political science and author of the book “The End of History,” and Dr. Parag Khanna, founder and partner of “Future Map,” in a session entitled “What does the world want from the Arab world?” and moderated by Sean Cleary of the Future World Foundation, provide an in-depth vision. About “Global changes and their impact on the Middle East,” “New partnerships globally,” and “Peace, global security, balance of power, oil prices.”

In the session “What does the Arab world look like from Moscow?”, the forum is hosted by Professor Vitaly Naumkin, President of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and moderated by Dr. Khaled Al-Rushd, media personality on the Russia Today channel.

Repercussions and consequences of the invasion of Iraq

Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saqr, President of the Gulf Research Center, and Dr. Fawaz Girgis, Professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science, will speak in a session entitled “Twenty Years since the Invasion of Iraq… Repercussions and Results,” and moderated by Ammar Taqi, a journalist in Al-Qabas newspaper. “Kuwaiti.

The session focuses on the topics: “What are the repercussions and turning points in Iraq and the region?”, “Regional and geopolitical impact and economic cost,” “International impact and foreign relations,” and “Exploring future prospects and the most prominent lessons learned.”





The image of Arabs in the global media

Bassem Youssef will speak in a session entitled “A Brief History of the Image of Arabs in the Global Media.” Several titles stand out in the session, most notably: “Arabs in the International Media: Dismantling Misperceptions.”

The forum will witness the launch of a report entitled: “The Cost of Not Achieving Peace,” in cooperation with the Eurasia Group, where David Gordon from the Eurasia Group will review the report, while Dr. Abdel Moneim Saeed, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies, will discuss features of the report, and the media session will be moderated by Lubna. Ice cream from Sky News Arabia.

Bus march

The Forum was launched in 2001 to be a platform for discussing the political and economic situation and trends of the region. It provided a comprehensive picture of the challenges facing the region, amid global changes, and drew future scenarios, which represented an important addition of knowledge for those interested and decision-makers.

In 2004, the forum was held under the slogan “The Arab World 2021,” and discussed various scenarios in the political, economic and social fields.

The forum was held in 2006, under the slogan “Global changes and opportunities for success,” and focused on the importance of diversifying the economic structure and creating new growth opportunities in the Arab world, while in 2009 it was titled “Towards establishing a knowledge society in the Arab world,” and stressed the importance of knowledge to build… Vibrant economies and stable societies.

In 2013, the forum discussed the issue of social media networks, while in 2014 it focused on anticipating the geopolitical future of the region and the extent to which it is affected by global changes.

In 2015, it discussed geopolitical and economic developments in the region and the world, while in 2016 it witnessed the presence of the most prominent global economic institutions, and specialized discussions from which comprehensive reports were issued under the supervision of a group of local and international experts.

In 2017, the Forum enjoyed the participation of a group of leading thinkers, experts, and political and economic analysts. The Forum’s work included comprehensive approaches within the framework of political and economic expectations, both Arab and international. In 2018, the Forum was held in conjunction with several global challenges, such as the rising risk of cyber attacks.

The Arab Strategic Forum was held in 2019 under the title “Foreseeing the Next Decade 2020-2030.”

A clear forward-looking picture

It is noteworthy that the Arab Strategic Forum was launched in 2001 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, as a platform for anticipating the future and learning about the state of the world and future political and economic trends in the world and the Arab world.

The forum presents a clear forward-looking picture to decision-makers about the future of many issues, which contributes to enabling leaders to develop strategic plans to confront geopolitical and economic challenges.