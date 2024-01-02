Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the work of the Arab Strategic Forum will begin today at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai, under the title “The State of the Arab World Politically and Economically 2024.” With the participation of an elite group of officials from around the world, in addition to strategic experts and thought leaders in politics and economics.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the future of nations and peoples is determined by the ability to deal with developments, anticipate future events, and objectively read global changes in politics and economics.

His Highness said yesterday: “Tomorrow, in the new session of the Arab Strategic Forum, officials, strategic experts, and thought leaders in politics and economics from various parts of the world will meet in the UAE. Our commitment is firm to creating the conditions for a dialogue of minds, visions and ideas, and the exchange of experiences for the good of our peoples and the future of our generations.” “Coming.”

His Highness added: “The Arab Strategic Forum 2024 is an opportunity to contemplate the state of the Arab world and the world, politically and economically, and to come closer to developing solid visions for dealing with potential challenges in the coming years… Dealing objectively with developments is a necessity imposed by political and economic variables and the realities of life… We welcome the participants in the forum, Statesmen, analysts of the present, and readers of the future.”

The new session focuses on the state of the Arab world, politically and economically, as speakers diagnose political and economic changes, and the position of the Arab world in the rapid changes regionally and internationally. Participants in the Arab Strategic Forum 2024 also anticipate the features of the next stage and its implications on the map of global interests and balances.

Global threat analysis

At the beginning of the forum’s activities, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Strategic Forum, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, delivers an opening speech, then the founding dean of the Paris School of International Affairs, Dr. Ghassan Salamé, speaks in a session entitled “The State of the Arab World Politically in 2024,” in which he interviews Al-Arabiya TV presenter Muntaha Al-Ramahi discusses several topics, most notably: “Geopolitical turmoil and international divisions, and is the world witnessing a decisive period to shape the international landscape for the year 2024?”, “Analysis of global threats and their impact on migration movements and the flow of refugees,” and “ The importance of international cooperation and the impact of international agreements in reducing international escalations,” and “Are we witnessing the beginning of a new civilizational cycle?”

Economic growth forecasts

In the session “The Economic State of the Arab World 2024,” Dr. Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, addresses “an analysis of the state of the Arab economy and economic growth expectations,” “innovation for the post-oil economy and the traditional economy,” and “Geopolitical influence on economic growth,” “The most important developments in the financial sector in Arab countries and their dimensions,” and “Recommendations, priorities for reform, and areas of development.” The session will be moderated by Saba Odeh, a journalist on the “Al-Sharq with Bloomberg” channel.

What does the Arab world want from the world?

Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, and the former Egyptian Foreign Minister, Nabil Fahmy, will present in the session “What does the Arab world want from the world?” », and is moderated by the journalist and journalist Imad al-Din Adeeb, reading and anticipating the political scene in the Arab world for the next stage, “the political face of the economic corridors,” and “the Gulf and the paths of political influence in a multipolar world.”

What does the world want from the Arab world?

The professor of political science and author of “The End of History,” Professor Francis Fukuyama, and the founder and partner of “Future Map,” Dr. Parag Khanna, present in a session entitled “What does the world want from the Arab world?”, moderated by Sean Cleary of the “Future World” Foundation, An in-depth vision on “global changes and their impact on the Middle East,” “new partnerships globally,” and “peace, global security, balance of power, oil prices.”

In the session “What does the Arab world look like from Moscow?”, the forum is hosted by the head of the Institute of Oriental Studies, affiliated with the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor Vitaly Naumkin, and moderated by the journalist on the Russia Today channel, Dr. Khaled Al-Rushd.

Repercussions and consequences of the invasion of Iraq

The head of the Gulf Research Center, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saqr, and the professor of international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Dr. Fawaz Girgis, will speak in a session entitled “Twenty years since the invasion of Iraq… the repercussions and consequences,” and moderated by Ammar Taqi, journalist at Al-Qabas newspaper. “Kuwaitiya.

The session focuses on the topics: “What are the repercussions and turning points in Iraq and the region?”, “Regional and geopolitical influence and economic cost,” “International influence and foreign relations,” and “Exploring future prospects and the most prominent lessons learned.”

The image of Arabs in the global media

Bassem Youssef will speak in a session entitled “A Brief History of the Image of Arabs in the Global Media.” Several titles stand out in the session, most notably: “Arabs in the International Media: Dismantling Wrong Perceptions.”

The forum will witness the launch of a report entitled: “The Cost of Not Achieving Peace,” in cooperation with the Eurasia Group, where David Gordon, from the Eurasia Group, will review the report, while the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies, Dr. Abdel Moneim Saeed, will discuss features of the report, and the media session will be moderated by Lubna. Ice cream, from Sky News Arabia. It is noteworthy that the Arab Strategic Forum was launched in 2001 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as a platform for anticipating the future and learning about the state of the world and future political and economic trends in the world and the Arab world.

The forum presents a clear forward-looking picture to decision-makers about the future of many issues, which contributes to enabling leaders to develop strategic plans to confront geopolitical and economic challenges.

