Dina Johnny (Dubai)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the hand of the UAE is extended to all Arabs, and its land will remain open to achieving the dreams of Arab youth.

His Highness said, through his official Twitter account yesterday: “For the twelfth year in a row, and as part of a survey of Arab youth in 53 cities from 18 Arab countries, most Arab youth see the UAE as the preferred country to live and work, followed by the United States and then Canada. They also see it as the most successful model that they wish their countries to follow. We repeat our permanent message to the Arab youth. The UAE is an Arab country. Its hand is extended to all Arabs. And make civilization.

For the twelfth year in a row, the UAE was on the list of preferred countries to live in for Arab youth, who want their countries to follow suit. For the first time, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar appear in the list of the perfect five countries for the first time in nine years. Arab young men and women say: They currently prefer to live in Qatar more than the United Kingdom, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranks fifth with the United Kingdom in the list of countries that Arab youth want their countries to follow. The choice of the UAE as a preferred country to live in is due to several reasons: a safe environment (41%), a growing economy (28%), wise leadership with insightful vision (24%), a clean environment (22%), and the ease of starting a business (20%). . The UAE was also widely praised as a great destination for starting a family (19%), providing a wide range of job opportunities (17%), a high-quality educational system (16%), and having a rich cultural heritage (16%), as well as providing salaries. remunerative (13%). The ease of obtaining a residence visa in the UAE was another plus point for 12% of the respondents.

This came during a press conference held yesterday at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel to announce the results of the “BCW’s fifteenth annual Arab Youth Opinion” survey, which was released yesterday, in which it revealed the main results of the first topic among the six topics covered in the survey, which is “My Global Citizenship.” ».

This topic addresses a variety of geopolitical issues, and countries that Arab youth would like to live in, and for their countries to emulate.

The survey issued by ASDA’A BCW this year under the title “A New Reality and a Changing Perspective” is the most comprehensive survey of its kind for the largest population in the region, which includes more than 200 million young men and women. It was conducted during the period from March 27 to April 12, 2023, and included 3,600 personal interviews with Arab young men and women between the ages of 18 and 24. The sample of participants, which is the largest in the history of the survey, was distributed evenly between the sexes in 53 cities within 18 Arab countries, including South Sudan for the first time. The interviews were conducted in person rather than online to ensure the accuracy of the research and to clarify as much as possible the nuances of the opinions of Arab youth across the region.

