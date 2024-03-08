His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, ordered the release of 691 inmates from correctional and penal institutions in Dubai of various nationalities on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Excellency Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, explained that the pardon comes within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s keenness to enable those included in the pardon to join their families on this fragrant occasion with all the values ​​of mercy, charity and tolerance it carries, and to give them the opportunity to repent and engage. Once again in society, bringing joy and happiness to their children, brothers and families in this holy month.

The Dubai Public Prosecution has begun coordinating with Dubai Police and the competent authorities to implement the pardon order as quickly as possible.