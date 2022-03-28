His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, ordered the release of 659 inmates of correctional and penal facilities in the Emirate of Dubai of various nationalities, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, confirmed that the order issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum comes within the framework of His Highness’ keenness on religious and national occasions to give a group of those who strayed from the right path the opportunity to repent and repent of the actions they committed that led them to this destiny, and giving them a new opportunity in life and to re-enter their social surroundings as beneficial people for themselves and those around them, in addition to His Highness’s keenness to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of their families and loved ones on such a fragrant occasion represented by the approaching of the blessed month of Ramadan, in which the values ​​of tolerance and compassion are manifested, and urging To adhere to the right morals, which is one of the most important characteristics of a true Muslim who is committed to the teachings of the true religion.

The Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai confirmed that the Public Prosecution immediately began coordinating with the General Command of the Dubai Police to implement the amnesty order and end all relevant procedures to enable those covered by the amnesty to join their families as soon as possible.



