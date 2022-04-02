His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, has ordered the disbursement of 12 million and 825 thousand dirhams, an additional bonus for the owners of 2565 taxi license plates for citizens, and the Roads and Transport Authority will start delivering the 2021 reward to its beneficiaries in the month The blessed Ramadan, in addition to the amounts owed to them annually.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that this honor comes within the framework of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s constant keenness to follow up on all sectors and segments of society, and to provide all citizens with the ingredients that help them to lead a decent life, and enable them to meet The requirements of their families, in a way that ensures their happiness and psychological stability, noting that the annual award for taxi license plate owners is one of the generous initiatives that His Highness is accustomed to, especially during such blessed days of the holy month of Ramadan, to bring joy and happiness to the families of those covered by the award. Especially those with low incomes and needy families, and it also reflects His Highness’ keenness to enhance solidarity among all members of society.



