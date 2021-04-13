His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, has ordered 14 million and 165 thousand dirhams to be disbursed to the owners of 2833 taxi plates for citizens operated by the Dubai Taxi Corporation and the franchise companies. Roads and transport in Dubai deliver the 2020 bonus to those who deserve it during the holy month of Ramadan, in addition to the amounts due annually to them.

Draws Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, with many thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his reward to owners and owners of taxi numbers, to enable them to meet the requirements of life and provide a decent living for them and their families.

Al Tayer said: “The reward is one of the generous initiatives that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has made us accustomed to, especially in the blessed month of Ramadan, and His Highness’s keenness to bring joy and happiness to the families of those covered by the honor and their families in these blessed days, and His Highness’s constant interest in supporting his people and following their affairs. Social and their living conditions, especially those with limited income and impoverished families, while reflecting His Highness’s keenness to provide decent livelihoods for all members of society and to consolidate the concept of social solidarity among its members.





