His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has ordered 14 million and 165 thousand dirhams to be disbursed to the owners of 2833 taxi plates for citizens, operated by the Dubai Taxi Corporation and the concession companies, where it will start The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will deliver a reward for the year 2020 to those who deserve it during the holy month of Ramadan, in addition to the amounts due to them annually.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his reward to owners and owners of taxi numbers, to enable them to meet the requirements of life and provide them and their families with a decent life.

Al Tayer said: “The reward is one of the generous initiatives that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has made us accustomed to, especially in the blessed month of Ramadan. And follow-up of their social affairs and living conditions, especially those with limited income and abstinent families, while reflecting His Highness’s keenness to provide decent livelihoods for all members of society, and to consolidate the concept of social solidarity among its members.





