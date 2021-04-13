His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, “may God protect him”, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has ordered 14 million and 165 thousand dirhams to be spent an additional reward for owners of 2833 taxi plates for citizens operated by the Dubai Taxi Corporation and concession companies , As the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will start handing out a reward for the year 2020 to those who deserve it during the holy month of Ramadan, in addition to the amounts due to them annually. His Excellency Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his reward to owners and owners of taxi numbers, to enable them to meet the requirements of life and provide a decent living for them and their families. Al Tayer said: “The reward is one of the generous initiatives that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has made us accustomed to, especially in the blessed month of Ramadan, and His Highness’s keenness to bring joy and happiness to the families of those covered by the honor and their families in these blessed days, and His Highness’s constant interest in supporting his people and following their affairs. Social and their living conditions, especially those with limited income and impoverished families, while reflecting His Highness’s keenness to provide decent livelihoods for all members of society and to consolidate the concept of social solidarity among its members.