Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that people seize opportunities, pointing out that anyone should be accurate and know what their ability is .. Because opportunities go to those who prepare for them. .

This came in a video posted by His Highness on “Instagram” yesterday, under the hashtag “#Leadership Flashes”, in which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “If you are on your horse or mare .. I imagine if you walked on your horse a step faster, your horse got tired and did not reach, and if you walked a step less, you did not win, you and your horse must be accurate, and know what your ability is? You walk according to the ability of a horse.. Humans snatch opportunities away, and opportunities go to those who prepare for them, and if you take something challenging, you are capable of it.”