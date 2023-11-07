Mohammed bin Rashid opens the annual meetings of the UAE government

Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, opened the annual meetings of the UAE government.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Today we opened the annual meetings of the UAE government… where the 500 most important officials in the country from all its federal and local institutions gather to work in the spirit of one team… one nation… and one flag…”





His Highness continued, saying: “Every passing year confirms the importance of working in the spirit of one team and one nation… working to consolidate the union.”

His Highness stressed: “Our priorities for the next stage, which we adopted at the annual meetings, are summarized in three points: The first is to maintain, enhance and consolidate the economic and development momentum that the country is experiencing through policies and legislation, facilitating procedures, developing services, and introducing a new package of incentives.”





Our second priority is to focus on young people by enhancing their values ​​and connection to their identity, by supporting their projects, and by creating economic and job opportunities that provide them with a decent life.





Our third priority is to think differently about our development and economic projects to be more sustainable, conserve resources, and preserve the environment for future generations, so that the sustainability element is included in our policies, laws, and upcoming development projects.”