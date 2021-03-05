Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, affirmed that only the leader can transform dreams into reality, indicating that in the race for excellence there is no end line.

This came in a video published by His Highness yesterday on his account on “Instagram”, within the hashtag # Leadership Flashes, through which His Highness shares with his followers part of his life and leadership experiences. His Highness said in the video: “I tell my team … in the race for excellence there is no end line, and this phrase becomes realistic every day … When we promise to fulfill our promise … we all have dreams, but only the leader can turn these dreams into reality. We all risk life, but do you know what is the biggest danger .. not to risk at all.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had launched the hashtag # Leadership Flashes, on his Instagram account, in order for His Highness to share with the public part of his life and practical experiences, experiences and leadership vision.