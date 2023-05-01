His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “During the graduation of a new batch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Program for Leadership Development … twenty years since the beginning of the program that Ministers, managers and officials in the public and private sectors graduated… 800 leaders have graduated over the course of 20 years… One of the most important secrets of our success is our confidence in the people of the country to take over the banner of leadership. We believed that our country carries global capabilities… so it became so.. We also believed that our children carry potential Great.. so they succeeded and we brought them together with them so that the UAE would become a global country.. and praise be to God first and foremost.