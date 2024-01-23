Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Adding 400 new cities to the list of our global trade partners and doubling our foreign trade to more than 25 trillion dirhams (about 6.8 trillion dollars) are among the main goals of Dubai’s economic agenda…and the numbers confirm our ability to achieve them.”

He added: “Hundreds of international exhibitions held in Dubai annually contribute to supporting the world's economy and achieving sustainable growth in its trade. Dubai will remain the incubating platform for a global dialogue aimed at discovering opportunities and finding innovative solutions to challenges for a better future for all.”

This came during Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s visit, on Monday, to the activities of the third session of the “World of Coffee – Dubai 2024” exhibition, in which more than 1,650 international, regional and local companies and brands participate, with a 50 percent increase in area. In light of the global demand to participate in its activities, given that the exhibition represents an ideal meeting point for concluding deals between coffee merchants, farmers and distributors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on the most important products and technologies included in the exhibition, which in this session pays clear attention to the concept and practices of sustainability, whether in the field of environmentally friendly agriculture or in the field of coffee manufacturing and preparation, and ways to improve its quality and guarantees that ensure the efficiency of supply chains for one of the most important commodities that… Its market is growing steadily at the regional and global levels.

The organization of “Coffee World” comes in line with Dubai’s booming position as a major center for coffee trade in the region, thanks to its strategic location in the heart of the world, its great experience in the field of trade, and its world-class, highly efficient and reliable infrastructure, as Dubai connects the most important regions. Coffee production in the world and high-value markets for this product, especially in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

The coffee sector in the region is witnessing steady growth, as market studies and analyzes indicate that the coffee market in the region is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, and that the value of the espresso coffee market in the Middle East and Africa will reach about $1.33 billion by 2030, compared to about 1.085 billion dollars in 2022, in addition to the coffee market achieving a compound annual growth of 2.6 percent during the same period, while this rate is expected to reach about 8.3 percent for the coffee market and its products in the UAE until the year 2027.