His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the proceeds of the one billion meal endowment campaign amounted to one billion and seventy-five million dirhams.

And His Highness published a tweet through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter” “With the end of the holy month, the outcome of the campaign to stop one billion meals has reached more than one billion and seventy-five million dirhams, in which more than 180 thousand people participated. Our thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to this ongoing charity for the people Emirates… Ramadan in the Emirates is beautiful with goodness… and beautiful with good people… and beautiful with the values ​​of goodness that Zayed Al Khair has established… The endowment is a good year… guaranteeing the sustainability of goodness and reward… and its door will remain open, God willing…”.