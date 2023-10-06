His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed on the anniversary of the death of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, that his people will continue to remember him, pray for him, and have mercy on him as long as his legacy, his work, and his city that loves him remain.

His Highness said: “May God have mercy on my father and the father of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and may he rest in peace. May God have mercy on those who founded nations, built buildings, and built mankind. 33 years have passed since his passing. We have completed his journey and carried out his commandments.” And we set out towards global horizons, relying on its foundations. His people will continue to remember him, pray for him, and pray for him as long as his legacy, his work, and his city that loves him remain. May God have mercy on him and grant him the highest paradise in heaven. Amen.