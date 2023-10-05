His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, via the “X” platform: The teacher is the most honorable job known to mankind… Prophets are teachers of good people… Leaders are teachers and role models for their people… Mothers and fathers are teachers in their families… And the mother is a teacher. … We are all teachers. On Teacher’s Day, we thank and appreciate all the teachers, male and female, who are loyal to their national duties. From our schools, we see the future of our country.