His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said via his official account on the social networking site “X”, formerly “Twitter”, the UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day on this day… We celebrate her as a mother, educator and partner in the development process… We celebrate her in our homes… In our institutions and ministries… In our civil and military entities… And we celebrate her in our private sector…

We celebrate her achievements, her work, and her true partnership in shaping the present and future of the country.

The UAE ranks first globally in 33 indicators related to women’s issues, including women’s enrollment in secondary and university education, protection of their employment and personal rights, and social security. It ranks first in 42 regional indicators.

The future is better, God willing.

She has all our appreciation and gratitude, not just one day a year, but every day and every year.