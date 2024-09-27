His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, offered his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the death of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid. Mualla.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during his visit to the funeral council in the Al Ittihad Hall in Umm Al Quwain, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, praying to the Almighty God to cover the deceased with his vast mercy, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire All the honorable Al-Mualla family, patience and solace.