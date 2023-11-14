His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, offered his condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Maitha Mohammed Al Mazrouei, wife of Saeed bin Amhi Al Mansouri.

This came during His Highness’s visit, yesterday evening, to the funeral council in Dubai, where His Highness offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the members of the deceased’s family, who expressed their deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, hoping to God Almighty to preserve His Highness and preserve the UAE. Stability and prosperity, under our wise leadership.