His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, offered his condolences to the Indian people following a train collision that left hundreds dead and injured today, Saturday.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the people of India in the aftermath of the tragic train crash,” His Highness wrote on Twitter in English.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones and with the injured. The United Arab Emirates stands in solidarity with India during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

288 people were killed and hundreds injured in a three-train collision in India, officials said Saturday.

