His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, offered his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on the death of the late Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla.

During his visit to the mourning tent in the Union Hall in Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy on the deceased, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire all the Al Mualla family with patience and solace.