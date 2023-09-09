His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, offered condolences to the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of the earthquake that struck Morocco last night.

His Highness said in a tweet today on his Highness’s account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): (Our sincere condolences and sympathy to our brothers in brotherly Morocco for the victims of the earthquake… We ask God to inspire them with patience and solace, to be kind to them, and to maintain safety and security for them).