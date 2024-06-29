His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, this evening, expressed his condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “Our condolences to the brotherly Moroccan people and to His Majesty King Mohammed VI on the death of his mother, Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa. May God have mercy on her and grant her His vast mercy. May He inspire her family, loved ones, the royal family and the brotherly Moroccan people with patience and solace. To God we belong and to Him we shall return.”