His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” sent a message of condolence to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouriah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on the death of Sheikha Nouriah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabahhttps://t.co/j26bdpTk4C pic.twitter.com/4cb3QOWWCJ – Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 29, 2021