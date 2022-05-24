His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered condolences on the death of the late, God willing, Maitha Matar Al Tayer.

This came during his visit yesterday evening to the home of the deceased’s family in Dubai, where His Highness offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to her sons, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and Abdul Hakim Mohammed Al Tayer. , who prayed to God Almighty to preserve His Highness and perpetuate the UAE’s stability and prosperity under our leadership.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also offered condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty, Maitha Matar Al Tayer.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, also offered condolences to the family of the deceased during his visit to the family’s home in Dubai.

Their Highnesses expressed to the sons of the deceased, their sincere condolences and sympathy, asking God Almighty to bless her with His mercy and His mercy and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

