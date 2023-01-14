His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today (Saturday) offered condolences on the death of the late Khalfan bin Kharbash, during his visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty God to cover him with the abundance of his mercy and pleasure, and to inspire beautiful patience and solace to his family and relatives who expressed their deep gratitude to His Highness for his sincere condolences to them in their great affliction, praying to God Almighty to protect His Highness and our wise leadership from All hated.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also offered condolences on the death of Khalfan bin Kharbash, may God have mercy on him, asking the Lord Almighty to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.