His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today offered condolences on the death of the late, God willing, Hareb Khalifa bin Hader Al Muhairi, during his visit to the funeral council in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the sons and family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty God to bless him with the abundance of his mercy and pleasure, and to inspire beautiful patience and solace to his family and relatives who expressed their deep gratitude to His Highness for his sincere condolences to them in their great affliction, praying to God Almighty to protect His Highness and our wise leadership. from all harm.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the second deputy ruler of Dubai, also offered condolences on the death of Hareb Khalifa bin Hader Al Muhairi, may God have mercy on him, asking the Almighty to make him live. May he rest in peace, and may his family be granted patience and solace.