His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today offered his condolences on the death of the late Mohammed bin Saeed Al Tayer, during his visit to the mourning tent in Umm Suqeim, Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere condolences to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon him and to grant him a place in Paradise, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.