His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday offered his condolences on the death of the late Mohammed bin Saeed Al Tayer, during his visit to the mourning majlis in Umm Suqeim, Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere condolences to the family and children of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon him and to grant his family and loved ones patience and solace.