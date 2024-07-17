His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, offered his condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Mohammed Ali Abdul Rahman Sultan Al Olama, one of Dubai’s distinguished scholars, during his visit on Wednesday to the mourning tent at Al Khawaneej Council in Dubai..
