His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today (Friday), offered his condolences on the death of the late Shama bint Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, wife of Ahmed bin Humaid bin Amhi Al Mansouri..

During his visit to the mourning tent in Al Ain, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her and to inspire her family with patience and solace.